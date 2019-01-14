'He helped people': Family members mourn Carlis Mabble, Baltimore man killed while shoveling snow

The snow was falling and it was still dark out Sunday morning when Carlis Mabble headed outside. He wanted to clear the walkway for his sister before she left for work.

It was a characteristic act of chivalry for the 43-year-old Mabble, who was known to shovel walkways for his family and for elderly neighbors.

“He helped people,” said Gloria Powell, another sister who lives on the same street.

Police said Mabble, a West Baltimore resident, was fatally shot while shoveling the sidewalk in the 1900 block of W. Lafayette Ave. He was one of three people killed in Baltimore on Sunday.

“It should have never happened like that,” said his 16-year-old niece, Maniyah McBride. “He didn’t deserve it.”



Mabble died on the same street where he and his siblings grew up in Baltimore, and where he lived as an adult. Born in Baltimore in 1975, he attended Southwestern High School. In later years he worked for the Michael J. Bollinger Roofing Company, according to his sister.

A natural handyman, he was always fixing things for people, according to relatives. He repaired an old bike and a skateboard for McBride when she said she wanted to learn how to ride. He fixed up her closet so she could put her clothes in it.



“He tried to teach me how to ride a bike before,” she said. “It didn’t really work out. I kept falling.”



His sudden killing, McBride said, “makes me want to leave Baltimore even quicker.”



