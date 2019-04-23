Teens allegedly beat 78-year-old man, steal car on Easter Sunday, Baltimore police say

A group of teens allegedly beat a 78-year-old man on Easter Sunday and stole his car, according to a Baltimore police report.

Officers responded around 12:15 p.m. to the 3800 block of Juniper Road in Baltimore’s Guilford neighborhood for a reported carjacking, the report states.

The man told investigators he was sitting inside of his 2017 Honda CRV in front of his home when three teens approached the driver side of the car, opened the door and punched the man in the face once before pulling him out of the vehicle, according to the report.

One teen took the car keys, ripping off the extra keys and dropping them to the ground, before getting into the driver’s seat and heading north. Police later found the extra keys in the street, the report states.

The man had a black eye from the assault and a cut down the left side of his face after being pulled form the car and thrown to the road, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Police say there were no security cameras in the area of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed