A car crashed into a Baltimore post office Saturday afternoon, damaging the building, according to police.

Around 4 p.m., a 2004 Dodge crashed into the post office in the 6200 block of Eastern Avenue near Hopkins Bayview. The occupants of the car ran from the scene. The car had been reported stolen and police are investigating.

A building inspector arrived to determine whether the structural integrity of the building had been compromised.

Also damaged was a Baltimore Sun news box.

