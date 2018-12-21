Multiple cars set on fire overnight in Mount Vernon, Baltimore officials say

Multiple cars were set on fire overnight in Mount Vernon, Baltimore fire officials said Friday.

The fire department said it has received reports for at least three cars that were burned, spokesperson Blair Skinner said, though at least five torched cars could be seen on the street Friday morning. The incidents are still under investigation, and officials are still trying to determine whether they are connected, she said.

Neighbors took to social media to share photos of the destruction, which centered around Charles and Eager streets.

Mount Vernon resident Sarah Turner, who lives at the Belvedere, said she woke up to the sounds what seemed to be glass breaking and small explosions. She looked out her window and saw three cars “engulfed in flames,” she wrote in an email.

“Wasn’t sure how many fires [there were] at the time, and they seemed to keep appearing,” she wrote. It was almost “apocalyptic feeling,” she said.

This article will be updated.