A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Canton on Sunday night, Baltimore police said.

Officers were called at 10:30 p.m. to the 600 block of S. Clinton St., where a man said he was delivering food in the block when he was robbed by two unknown suspects. The victim told police one of the suspects was armed with a gun. They took the victim’s money and car, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to called Citywide Robbery Unit at 410-366-6341.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5