Group visiting Baltimore on business had computers, bags stolen when driver was carjacked

A group in Baltimore on business from Canada had its van stolen in a morning carjacking in Park Heights last Friday, losing computers and other property in the process, according to Baltimore Police.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young — who this week has been in Las Vegas trying to drum up business for the city there — expressed concerns about the incident while at the Preakness Stakes, which was held the day after the carjacking at nearby Pimlico Race Course.

The unidentified business group, from Toronto, was “looking to do business with the city” and was traveling around in a van about 9:30 a.m. when the driver parked outside 4910 Park Heights Ave. and went inside, said Matt Jablow, a police spokesman.

The building is a former elementary school that was converted into an adult training center in 2015.

The driver, who remained alone outside, was then confronted by a suspect at gunpoint and carjacked, the suspect making off with the van and all of the group’s belongings inside it, including computers and luggage, Jablow said.

The driver was not injured. Tenants of the building did not respond to request for comment.

Young has been keen on attracting business to Baltimore, both in his prior role as City Council president and during his brief tenure as mayor. This week, he and a large group of city officials and staffers went to the International Council of Shopping Centers RECon in Las Vegas.

Lester Davis, a spokesman for Young, said Young is “upset anytime someone’s the victim of a crime in the city,” but is confident the police are investigating the incident thoroughly and that “individuals are going to be brought to justice” in the carjacking.

“We’re allowing the authorities to conduct their investigations,” Davis said.

Police said this week that they had no suspects, though they had recovered the van in the city’s Penn North neighborhood later that Friday. The computers were not in it.

