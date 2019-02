A burned body was found near M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The body was discovered about 3 p.m., said Detective Chakia Fennoy, a Baltimore Police spokeswoman. The dead person has not yet been identified.

No further details were released. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6