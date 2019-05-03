Two Baltimore brothers to be set free after 25 years in prison for wrongful murder conviction

A judge is expected to set free Friday two brothers from East Baltimore after finding they had been wrongly convicted of murder 25 years ago.

Attorneys for the brothers say city prosecutors have agreed to ask the judge to vacate their convictions. The hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon in Baltimore Circuit Court.

Kenneth “JR” McPherson, 45, and Eric Simmons, 48, were convicted in May 1995 and both sentenced to life in prison.

Their convictions are expected to be vacated after Georgetown University and University of Baltimore innocence projects — teams that hunt for wrongful convictions — brought their findings to the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office.

In 1994, police arrested and accused the brothers of gunning down Anthony Wooden, 21, shortly after midnight in the Broadway East neighborhood of East Baltimore. Police found more than a dozen shots had been fired. They charged McPherson and Simmons with conspiracy to commit murder.

During trial, one witness testified to seeing the crime from a third-floor window about 150 feet away. A 13-year-old boy — attorneys now say he was threatened with homicide charges — identified the brothers as the killers. Then he recanted his statement during trial.

“JR and Eric never should have been charged based on such unreliable evidence, let alone convicted,” said Frances Walters, McPherson’s attorney, in a statement.

McPherson and Simmons’ new defense attorneys found evidence to confirm both men’s alibis. They also found a witness who said the brothers had no role.

“The system failed JR and Eric at every level, and every stakeholder in the system has an obligation to learn from those failures,” Shawn Armbrust, executive director of the The Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project at Georgetown, said in a statement.

An affiliate of the project operates here as the Baltimore Innocence Project Clinic. The brothers become the fifth and sixth men exonerated in recent years by the research teams and state’s attorney’s office.

In December, Clarence Shipley Jr., 47, stepped out onto the sidewalk in downtown Baltimore as a free man. He had spent 27 years in prison for a wrongful murder conviction. He too had been convicted on faulty witness testimony.

Last July, the researchers freed Jerome Johnson, who was wrongly convicted of murder in Park Heights and spent 30 years behind bars. Johnson has sued the Baltimore Police, accusing detectives of purposefully withholding evidence that proved him innocent.

Previously, Lamar Johnson was exonerated of murder in September 2017 after serving 13 years in prison. He had been misidentified as having the nickname of the shooter.

Malcolm Bryant was exonerated of murder in May 2016 by DNA evidence and set free after 17 years in prison. Bryan died of a stroke less than one year into his freedom.

Such work is undertaken by teams of researchers, lawyers and college students with the innocence projects. Often students and lawyers spend years working to overturn a single case.

Innocence projects attorneys say they have exonerated 33 innocent men who served a combined 600 years in prison for crimes they did not commit.

