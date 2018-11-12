Carroll Community College fitness instructor found killed in his Midtown Baltimore apartment

Carroll Community College students and faculty are grieving after a popular fitness instructor on campus was found beaten to death in his Midtown Baltimore apartment.

Baltimore police say they found Brendon Michaels, 43, dead Thursday in his apartment in the 1200 block of Saint Paul St. An autopsy found he had been beaten, and his death was ruled a homicide.

A police spokeswoman said investigators have no motive.

Michaels graduated from Carroll Community College with an associate degree in 1998. The next year, he was hired full time as a fitness instructor on campus.

In 2008, he became the coordinator of the campus fitness center. He also taught some fitness classes. In 2014, he was certified as a person trainer.

Carroll Community College President Dr. James Ball said Michaels was a beloved friend of the campus.

“He was high energy, passionate about fitness and always willing to help anyone in need,” Ball said in a statement. “Brendon will be truly missed and will never be forgotten.”

Brendon Michaels also worked as a waiter at Olive Garden Italian Restaurants. In 2011, he won $50,000 playing the Maryland Lottery. Lottery officials posted a photo of him online with an oversized check. He told them he planned to replace his 200,000-mile car.

“My poor car is on its last leg,” he said.

Michaels was one of three homicide victims identified Monday by Baltimore police. Officers say Antoine Green, 39, was killed Thursday across from the shuttered Dr. Rayner Browne Elementary/Middle School in East Baltimore. On Saturday, Darelle Yancey, 25, was found killed on the 4600 block of York Road in the Kernewood neighborhood of North Baltimore.

Anyone with information can call police, 410-396-2221.

