Police seek public's help identifying man found dead in vacant house in East Baltimore

Baltimore police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man found dead in a vacant house three months ago so they can notify his family of what happened.

Police released a sketch of the man Tuesday. He was found Sept. 4 in the 800 block of N. Chester St. in East Baltimore’s Middle East neighborhood. An autopsy was conducted and there were no signs of trauma to the body, police said.

Det. Jeremy Silbert said the final cause of death had not yet been ruled.

At least five dead bodies have been found in vacant homes in Baltimore this year.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik