A man’s body was recovered from the Inner Harbor near Pier 5 on Friday afternoon, Baltimore police said.

Officers were called at 4:40 p.m. to the rear of 700 Eastern Ave. where the body was recovered, police spokesman Det. Jeremy Silbert said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the victim’s cause of death, he said. He did not release the man’s name.

No additional details were immediately available.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5