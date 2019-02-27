Man found dead in woods in Southwest Baltimore; police investigating as homicide

A man was found dead with trauma to his body in the woods in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, and detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Officers were called about 1:30 p.m. to a wooded area near the train tracks by the 1000 block of Whistler Avenue in Morrell Park, where they found the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text tips to 443-902-4824.

