Police recovered a body from the water in South Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a man’s body was located just before 3 p.m. in the water near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, by the Wheelabrator Baltimore incinerator and Horseshoe Casino.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not publicly identified, and his age was not immediately available.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

