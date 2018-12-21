Armed robber gets away on Bird scooter, Baltimore police say

Baltimore police are looking for a man they say stole a cellphone at gunpoint and fled on a Bird scooter Monday.

The victim, who police have not identified, was fixing a flat tire in the 3200 block of Erdman Ave. in the Belair-Edison neighborhood around 5 p.m. when a man pulled up on a Bird scooter, police said.

The man allegedly showed a black handgun and said “Give me your phone.”

The victim, who was on his phone at the time, handed over his Black Galaxy Note 8, police said. The man then fled north onto the 3300 block of Mannasota Ave. on the scooter, according to police.

Police were unable to locate surveillance footage of the incident, but were able to locate the scooter.

Bird scooters operate through the use of an app, which contains credit card information that can be charged for each ride. The company — along with its competitor, Lime — has partnered with the city to bring its electric scooters to the streets as a replacement of Baltimore’s bike share program.

A message left with the Bird requesting comment was not immediately returned Friday.

