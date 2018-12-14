42-year-old man fatally shot in Belair-Edison parking lot, Baltimore police say

A 42-year-old man was fatally shot Dec. 13 in the Belair-Edison neighborhood, according to Baltimore police.

Police found the man with gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Pelham Avenue. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he later died, according to police.

The killing marks the 296th homicide in Baltimore in 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

