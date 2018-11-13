'Trained To Go' gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison

Brandon Bazemore, 25, who prosecutors said went by the street name “Man Man,” was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for his involvement in the Trained To Go gang, which operated in West Baltimore’s Sandtown neighborhood.

“Brandon Bazemore was a member of one of the most violent gangs operating in Baltimore City,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur in a statement. “Today’s sentence removes an armed, violent criminal from our neighborhoods and brings him to justice in the federal system, which has no parole — ever.”

According to a plea agreement, Bazemore had been a member of the Trained To Go gang — the moniker supposedly referenced their status as killers — since 2010.

Prosecutors said he admitted that he routinely sold “packs” of heroin — containing between 25 and 50 capsules, or approximately 2.5 to 5 grams of the drug, and also admitted that he participated in the contract killing of a member of the Black Guerilla Family gang in July 2015. Two other victims also died in the shooting, which took place in 900 block of West Fayette Street. A fourth victim was also shot, but survived.

Eight of Bazemore’s TTG co-defendants, including Montana Barronette, were recently convicted after a 24-day trial. More than 30 people testified as government witnesses, many seeking leniency for allegations of crimes or for cash payments — sometimes more than $15,000 — to move away from Baltimore and into witness protection.

Prosecutors say a co-defendant, Roger Taylor of Baltimore, is still wanted by the FBI. Anyone with information on his whereabouts may contact the FBI-Baltimore Field office at 410-265-8080.

Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this article.

