Convicted West Baltimore 'Trained to Go' gang leader faces up to life in prison at sentencing Friday

A convicted West Baltimore gang leader once dubbed the city’s “No.1 trigger puller” is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon.

Federal prosecutors said Montana Barronette, who turns 24 on Monday, once headed the “Trained to Go” gang, a subset of the Black Guerrilla Family, that was responsible for nine murders, threatening witnesses and dealing at least 1,000 grams of heroin around the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

His sentencing is at 2 p.m. before U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake in the federal courthouse downtown. He faces up to life in prison.

Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur called the group “one of the most violent gangs operating in Baltimore City.”

Interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle called the verdict “a great day for the city,” and one that would be “a message to would-be gangsters out there that they cannot murder with impunity.”

The investigation was the result of a task force of investigators with the Baltimore Police Department and the FBI.

Jurors deliberated a week in October before convicting Barronnette and seven other Trained to Go members of drug and racketeering conspiracy charges. All face sentences of up to life in prison.

During a five-week-long trial, federal prosecutors laid out how Barronette and his brother, Terrell Sivells, 27, led the group that made as much as $10,000 a day selling heroin and served as guns for hire.

The prosecutors’ case included more than 30 witnesses, phone call recordings, packages of heroin and marijuana, surveillance photos and videos of undercover drug buys.

The defendants’ Instagram pages, where they posted photos of themselves with stacks of cash and guns, were also presented to jurors.

Barronette was convicted of participating in seven murders, including a 2015 ambush that left three people dead.

Jurors, however, could not reach consensus on the November 2015 killing of David Moore and May 2010 killing of Jamie Hilton-Bey. Barronette had been accused of killing Moore; Sivells, of killing Hilton-Bey.

In a city often plagued by the “stop snitching” culture, prosecutors said during the trial that the families of witnesses had been threatened. The U.S. Marshals Service took additional security precautions, such as searching the shoes of all spectators. Three of the defendants were later indicted on charges of assaulting U.S. marshals while they were being transported to and from the courtroom during their trial.

A drug dealer named Guy Coffey had been working as an undercover informant and tipping off police to crimes by the defendants. He was gunned down after his name was leaked onto the streets. Among the government witness was a ranking member of the Black Guerilla Family street gang, who talked about recruiting neighborhood boys as young as 13 to sell drugs.

In January 2017, Barronette was mistakenly released from jail and later recaptured. WJZ-TV had reported that he was able to travel to Brooklyn, N.Y., to watch Sandtown native Gervonta Davis fight for a boxing title. Barronette was eventually located in Reisterstown.

The other defendants are John Harrison, 28; Taurus Tillman, 29, Linton Broughton, 25, Dennis Pulley, 31, Brandon Wilson, 24, and Timothy Floyd, 29.

A ninth defendant, Roger Taylor, remains a fugitive sought by the FBI.

