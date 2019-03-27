One man dead, two others wounded in separate Baltimore shootings Wednesday

A 39-year-old man died after being shot Wednesday in West Arlington, and two other men were injured by gunshots in a separate incident in Baltimore.

Baltimore police wrote in a news release that officers discovered an unidentified man after responding to a report of a shooting on the 3900 block of Penhurst Ave. in Northwest Baltimore at 2:47 p.m.

Police said the man had been shot multiple times and was declared dead at the scene.

In a separate shooting about three hours later, police say a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were found suffering from gunshot wounds at an intersection in Waverly in North Baltimore.

The department wrote that officers were called to 33rd Street and University Parkway at 5:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The 24-year-old had been shot in the arm while the 25-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds, the department said.

The crime scene Wednesday at 33rd Street and University Parkway in North Baltimore.

The two were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the two were shot in the 3700 block of Yolando Road in the Ednor Gardens-Lakeside neighborhood, several miles to the northeast, before driving to 33rd and University.

A white Cadillac CTS with a broken passenger-side window could be seen at the scene.

The department’s investigation affected traffic in Waverly as officers closed a section of 33rd heading toward University. The intersection is close to an Enoch Pratt Library branch and several businesses.

