New commissioner Michael Harrison looks outside Baltimore as he moves to reshape police department

A month into Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison’s tenure atop one of the country’s most challenged law enforcement agencies, he’s reshaping it — looking nationally for candidates and turning a critical eye to command staff.

“I’m here for the long haul,” Harrison said, to reform the department “and to make Baltimore the safe city it was always supposed to be.”

Harrison said he’s seeking outside candidate to fill leadership positions key to bringing change to the beleaguered department, which has suffered excessive leadership turnover and a corruption scandal. And he must meet constant reform deadlines under a U.S. Justice Department consent decree.

Four commanders have left in recent weeks. Harrison has brought in two former colleagues from New Orleans, the department he served for 28 years before coming to Baltimore this year.

“Right now, I am in the middle of making command and executive level assessments to determine the will and capacity, and what works well and what doesn’t work well, who we have and what their capacities are,” he said.

Harrison is interviewing the existing command staff of nearly 40, including colonels, lieutenant colonels and majors, to decide how to “appropriately and effectively conduct the reorganization that makes the department effective.”

He’s enlisted the help of Sheryl Goldstein, vice president of the Abell Foundation, to analyze the department’s structure. Goldstein, who has held posts with the Police Executive Research Forum, previously served as director of the Mayor’s Office on Criminal Justice under Mayors Sheila Dixon and Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, working closely with then-Commissioner Frederick H. Bealefeld III.

Harrison came to Baltimore after the department had been without a permanent leader since last May and as homicides have continued to surpass 300 each year since 2015.

He was appointed by Mayor Catherine Pugh and sworn in March 12. Less than three weeks later, Pugh went on an indefinite leave, citing the need to recover from pneumonia. She is being investigated amid revelations that her children’s book operation, Healthy Holly LLC, grossed more than $800,000 from companies, organizations and individuals, some of whom had contracts with the city.

“We just have to show we are on track to becoming a model department.” — Commissioner Michael Harrison

Harrison’s contract allows him to build an executive team — naming a chief of staff and as many as eight other senior commanders, though bringing talent to Baltimore might not be as easy as in other cities. He would be introducing officers to a department struggling with rampant crime, distrust, turnover, corruption and the demands of the consent decree. But he hopes to entice candidates with a vision of what the BPD could become and their role in turning it around.

“We just have to show we are on track to becoming a model department,” he said.

Political and union leaders express support for importing new commanders — so long as there’s opportunity for those in the department to develop.

City Councilman Brandon Scott, chairman of the council's public safety committee, said he believes a blended staff of local and outside leaders is the best approach for the city.

“It’s about having the right people, and that’s going to need to be a mixture. That’s going to be people with a new, fresh eye with proven past success, but you are also going to need homegrown people … so Baltimore can continue to improve and invest in its own,” Scott said. “I think the commissioner is capable. I just hope that we get the right people.”

Sgt. Mike Mancuso, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, said some in the current command staff aren’t qualified — and they’ve been promoted because of who they know.

“I think bringing in people from the outside — a few — is probably reasonable,” he said.

But Mancuso said many lower-ranking officers who could be capable leaders have avoided taking steps toward promotions because of the “toxic environment that exists at our command level.”

“We always joke that they eat their young at the command level, instead of focusing on the job at hand,” Mancuso said.

At least three jobs — chief financial officer, chief technology officer and police academy academic director — have been listed with national law enforcement groups. The postings on the Police Executive Research Forum website seek candidates who will be “forward-thinking, strategic and innovative including leveraging information technology to help achieve continuous improvement.”

“We are assisting Commissioner Harrison in his search to identify a strong team to support his work,” said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the forum, which helped city leaders bring Harrison to Baltimore.

“We strongly believe that the work in Baltimore needs a strong team,” Wexler said.

Wexler said the challenge is “identifying people who have the technical skills and want to make a difference. I have seen this before in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, where [chiefs] Chuck Ramsey and Bill Bratton assembled great teams to tackle what had been deep-seated problems.”

Harrison has already brought on two officials from the New Orleans Police Department to join him in Baltimore. Daniel Murphy, who previously oversaw the New Orleans department’s compliance with its consent decree, is now doing the same work in Baltimore. Murphy accepted a five-year agreement with an annual salary of $195,000. He started Monday.

“When Commissioner Harrison asked me to join him in Baltimore, I really felt called to come here and help this city and this department,” Murphy said. “I felt this was my greatest opportunity to help this community and help push police reform forward nationally as well. It was an immediate gut decision of ‘I have to go do this.’ ”

Eric Melancon, Harrison’s deputy chief of staff in New Orleans, will serve as Harrison’s chief of staff here. He’s to start next week and agreed to a three-year contract, earning $165,000.