Body of missing Baltimore man found in Hudson River in New Jersey

A missing Baltimore man was found dead in the Hudson River in New Jersey on Wednesday.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office wrote in a news release Thursday that the body of Jaime Kwebtechou — a 27-year-old man who was reported missing by his family May 9 — was found floating in the river in Hoboken.

The office wrote that officers with the Hoboken Police Department received a report of a body floating in the river near the Lackawanna Ferry Station in northern New Jersey close to New York City at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found Kwebtechou’s body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 p.m.

The police department had been searching for the Baltimore man after he reportedly went missing while visiting friends in Hoboken on May 4.

The department said he was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

His body has been sent to the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death, the prosecutor’s office wrote.

Hoboken homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.

