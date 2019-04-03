What happens when the babysitter cancels on a juror in a Baltimore murder trial?

Wednesday was to begin a full day of deliberations over the murder of Baltimore bartender Alex Wroblewski, but as day went on one juror was missing.

Testimony had concluded a day before. Two alternate jurors had been dismissed. All that remained was for 12 people to decide the verdict of a Virginia couple accused of gunning down Wroblewski in South Baltimore.

Except there were only 11 jurors present. The phone rang in the judge’s chambers. Then he called the prosecutor and three defense attorneys into the empty courtroom.

Their missing juror was stuck home with her child.

“Her babysitter had an emergency,” Baltimore Circuit Judge Robert Taylor Jr. explained.

Upstairs, 11 people waited to begin deliberations. The law requires 12 to start. The judge had another murder trial coming up. He couldn’t send them home to try again tomorrow.

They also couldn’t dispatch the deputies to bring the woman in and ask her to discuss murder with a child in her lap.

“What do I do?” the judge asked them.

“Is there any possibility, if the juror consents, we could arrange some sort of child care?” said Natalie Finegar, a defense attorney.

Assistant State’s Attorney Sheryl Atkins spoke up. “Are you volunteering?”

Downstairs in the courthouse jail, Tonya Hayes, 38, and Marquese Winston, 25, awaited their fate on murder charges. Wroblewski’s friends and family had packed the courtroom during trial.

Further delays — worse, a mistrial — would affect everyone. So the judge called the juror back — and luck. Her mother could watch the child that afternoon.

No lawyers would be babysitting.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/tim_prudente