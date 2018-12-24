Baltimore police rule man's death in August in Northwest Baltimore as homicide by blunt force trauma

Baltimore police are investigating the August killing of a 49-year-old man whose death in Northwest Baltimore was ruled a homicide last weekend, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

At about 2:27 p.m. Aug 3, police responded to a report of a common assault in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road, near the Reisterstown Road Plaza.

Officers found Mayon Leiva Mejia unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A preliminary investigation found Mejia was involved in a fist fight when he was knocked to the ground and hit his head. He became unconscious and stopped breathing, according to police.

Mejia’s death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Saturday, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

