Baltimore police recall officers from ATF task force under unclear circumstances

The Baltimore Police Department has recalled its officers detailed to a special ATF task force, the department confirmed Monday. It would not immediately provide a reason.

The decision ends a long-standing arrangement that supplied Baltimore Police detectives to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to work with federal investigators on significant drug, gang and gun cases originating in the city.

The ATF and its city task force have been involved in some of the largest criminal cases brought in Baltimore in recent years, including racketeering cases against gangs. Since killings in Baltimore first surged in 2015, police and federal law enforcement officials have repeatedly touted such collaborative units as a key part of their response.

Amanda Hils, an ATF spokeswoman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the police department’s recall of its personnel.

Acting Commissioner Gary Tuggle, who ordered the officers back to the police department, said Monday that he couldn’t comment on the decision, but that he expected the issue “will be resolved quickly.”

“Those federal partnerships are critical to what we are doing, and that bares itself out every day. There are some issues that I am trying to work through,” he said. “I talk to the federal partners every day. We are having a continued discussion.”

Tuggle said his department’s reliance on federal partnerships to combat crime would not change.

“There’s no concern at all. We are trying to address personnel issues, and again, I can’t go into that, but there’s no concern,” he said. “The crime fight doesn’t change. We are still laser focused on the mission and we’re getting it done.”

The change comes about six months after the ATF field division in Baltimore got a new leader. Special Agent in Charge Robert Cekada took over in June, replacing departing SAC Daniel Board Jr.

Tuggle, a former official with the Drug Enforcement Administration, took over the police department in May, after then-Commissioner Darryl De Sousa resigned amid federal charges of failing to file tax returns. The City Council is reviewing Mayor Catherine Pugh’s nomination of Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald as Baltimore’s next permanent commissioner.

