Assisted-living facility owner charged with raping 67-year-old woman

A 72-year-old woman who owned and operated an assisted-living facility out of her Baltimore home is charged with raping a 67-year-old woman in her care, according to court records.

Allegations against Dorothy Ann Brown were reported to police in June, and she was arrested and charged last month, court records show. Five adults in Brown’s care at her Central Park Heights home were relocated to other facilities or with their families, Brown’s attorney, Richard K. Scott, said Thursday. He said he did not know when the residents were relocated.

“As a result of the allegations that were made against her, [state officials] forced her to close down her adult day care. They took away her income and put her in jail for several days,” Scott said. “She’s been in the business of adult day care for 50 years with no problems from what she told me.”

Brown was arrested last month and released on her own recognizance last Thursday. She did not answer at her home. Scott said Brown is pleading not guilty.

The Baltimore Sun does not name victims of alleged sexual assault. The victim could not be reached for comment.

According to charging documents, detectives were called June 29 to Golden Doves Adult Medical Daycare at 1701 Madison Ave., where the victim had reported the alleged abuse to staff who called police. Brown is not an employee at Golden Doves.

Golden Doves assistant manager Ashfaq Ahmed said Thursday that he recalled the victim crying and that she told a social worker at the day care about the alleged abuse. He said the victim had been coming to the day care, which provides light medical care, for about a year. During that time, Ahmed said the victim had been living at Brown’s facility.

The victim has dementia and “suffers from a diminished mental capacity,” the charging documents said.



She told detectives that Brown took her to the basement of Brown’s home in the 4500 block of Garden Drive in Central Park Heights, where she forced the victim to perform oral sex on her and Brown performed oral sex on the victim, among other acts. Brown threatened the victim, saying she would slap her in the face if she told anyone about the assault, the victim told police.



The victim was taken to Mercy Medical Center, where she underwent a forensic exam. Tests later confirmed that Brown’s DNA was found on the victim’s breasts, the charging documents said.



Adult Protective Services removed the victim from the day care and she was placed with family members, police said. A call to the state’s human resources department, which includes the adult protective services unit, was not returned Thursday.



Phone numbers listed for Brown, including one listed in court documents, are nonworking.



She is charged with first-degree rape, vulnerable adult abuse and four other counts.



A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.



jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5

Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this article.