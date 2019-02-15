Baltimore police say three 14-year-olds charged as adults in sexual assault of woman on Fulton Avenue

Baltimore police say three 14-year-olds have been charged as adults in the sexual assault a 19-year-old woman in the 300 block of North Fulton Avenue on Feb. 6.

Police say the woman had gotten off a bus when four youths forced her into a rear yard at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her. Neighbors heard the struggle and interrupted the assault, and the youths ran away.

Police say school police officers recognized two of the suspects after seeing photos. As a result of an investigation Wilmer Ramos, 14, of the 800 block of N. Monroe Street, 14, Phillip Worrell of the 1800 block of Riggs Avenue, and Nile Campbell, 14, of the 2500 block of Harlem Avenue were arrested and charged as adults with first- and second-degree rape.

They are being held at Central Booking and Intake Facility.

A 12-year-old who was present at the time of the attack has been charged as a juvenile, police said.

