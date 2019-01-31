Southwest Baltimore man charged with first-degree murder in 2018 killing

A 55-year-old Southwest Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 killing of Donald Lee Jackson.

Police said Jackson, 46, was shot in the head Sept. 29 in the 3300 block of W. Baltimore St. in Saint Josephs. He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he remained in grave condition for several days before dying.

Detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of George Pullet, 55, of the 600 block of Gibson St., in December. This week, he was arrested in the 500 block of Islamic Way in Upton without incident.

Pullet was taken to Central Booking where he has been charged with first-degree murder. He is waiting to see a court commissioner.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28. No lawyer was listed for him in court records.

