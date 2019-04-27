Baltimore police arrest man on first-degree murder charge

Baltimore police detectives have arrested 26-year-old Donte Patterson in connection with the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month.

Patterson was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder, according to a police news release.

The charge comes from an investigation that began April 11, when officers were called to the 2800 block of Parkwood Avenue, according to the release. A police spokesperson said that when officers arrived, they found three shooting victims in the area.

All three were taken to area hospitals, according to the release. A fourth shooting victim later appeared at a hospital with a graze wound.

Patterson is charged with shooting one of the victims, who subsequently died, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

