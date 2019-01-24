Baltimore police investigating string of armed convenience store robberies

Baltimore City police said they are investigating a string of recent armed robberies — most of them at convenience stores and other businesses.

Police did not release any description of the suspects but said they might also be responsible for robberies in Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County.

City Councilman Eric Costello said on Facebook that police had set up two overtime deployments on the South Baltimore peninsula “in response to recent crime trends.” He said police were searching for three teenage suspects.

Anyone with information about these recent robberies is asked to call detectives at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Callers never have to leave their name and can always remain anonymous.

