Woman, 28, arrested at National Aquarium on murder charges, Baltimore Police say

Police arrested a woman on murder charges at the National Aquarium a week ago, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Shaniel Johnson, 28, was arrested at the Inner Harbor attraction Feb. 1 for the Jan. 26 killing of Tommie Graham Jr., 54, in East Baltimore’s Biddle Street neighborhood, police said.

Police were called to Graham’s home in the 2500 block of E. Chase St. for a report of a cutting at about 4 a.m. Jan. 26. They found Graham, who was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.

Police obtained a warrant for Johnson’s arrest following interviews with witnesses. The East Baltimore resident was arrested at the aquarium at 501 E. Pratt St. at about 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1.

Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and denied bail, according to police.

