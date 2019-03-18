Man shot inside West Baltimore home — same block of triple shooting last week, police say

Baltimore Police said a man was found shot dead Monday inside a West Baltimore home — on the same block where an 18-year-old woman was killed in a triple shooting last week.

The shooting occurred In the 800 block of Appleton St., where a week earlier 18-year-old Taylor Davis was killed and two men, ages 20 and 25, were injured in a shooting.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said detectives are working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

“That’s to be determined,” he said at the scene Monday.

Officers found the man face down inside a rowhouse, suffering from gunshot wounds, Harrison said. Investigators located evidence inside and outside the house. As he spoke, police crime scene technicians were taking pictures in the street.

Harrison said members of the department spoke to some of the man’s family at the scene but he did not release the man’s name. It’s not clear if the man lived at the home where he was found.

Harrison said there was a ShotSpotter notification in the area for a shooting, but that sheriff’s deputies were flagged down by residents in this particular incident.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5