'Sweet little thing': Shooting of 5-year-old in West Baltimore overwhelms already grieving family

Amy Hayes had just celebrated her fifth birthday Thursday at her great-grandmother’s West Baltimore house with five candle-lit cupcakes and a new baby doll and stroller she’d received from her cousin.

Four days later, the child was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in the 1000 block of McKean Avenue, within view of the home, after heading to buy a juice from the corner store, her great-grandmother said.

Vivian Nealy watched from her window as her great-granddaughter fell and neighbors rushed her into a car to the hospital about 6:20 p.m. Monday.

Her new baby doll lay in the street.

“I didn’t know she was shot,” said Nealy, 62, whom the girl calls “Gamma Bibby.” “I thought she had tripped over her shoestrings because she always has her strings untied.”

“I said ‘Get up, Amy!’” Nealy said. “She said ‘Gamma, I can’t get up.’”

The girl, who had been shot in the groin, was in stable condition, undergoing surgery Tuesday, family members said.

By a stunning and tragic coincidence, Amy is the younger sister of Taylor Hayes, a 7-year-old child who was fatally shot in July while riding in the back seat of a car in Southwest Baltimore.

Family photo Amy Hayes, 5, poses with Santa. The girl was shot in West Baltimore on Monday, months after her 7-year-old sister was fatally shot. Amy Hayes, 5, poses with Santa. The girl was shot in West Baltimore on Monday, months after her 7-year-old sister was fatally shot. (Family photo)

Amy, a “sweet little thing” who loves snacking on sunflower seeds, had been eating them with her great-grandmother at the home just before the shooting, Nealy said. The salty seeds made her thirsty; she told “Gamma Bibby” she was going to the store for a juice.

Her great-grandmother said water would be better for her, but Amy wanted juice.

Nealy, who takes oxygen through a tube for a chronic inflammatory lung disease, said she doesn’t leave the house much. But her window overlooks the street, and she could see Amy for about half a block, she said.

“Go ahead, and hurry back,” her great-grandmother recalled saying, with tears running down her face.

Police said Amy was caught in the crossfire between suspects in an unidentified vehicle and on foot.

Tyshina Allen, a cousin, said Amy is a “sweet kid.”

“All she wants to do is play, eat candy, sunflower seeds, be a regular kid,” Allen said.

I didn’t know she was shot. I thought she had tripped over her shoestrings because she always has her strings untied. — Amy Hayes' great-grandmother, Vivian Nealy

Having already lost Taylor this year, Amy’s family is “so overwhelmed,” she said.

“When you’re trying to deal with one thing, another comes up,” Allen said. “It’s just death all around us. It’s crazy. We can’t even grieve for Taylor [in peace].”

Taylor's mother, Shanika Robinson, shared her grief in a post on Facebook.

"Hey Amy Baby , Taylor Got You , You Most Definitely Going Be Good," she wrote Monday night. " This Can’t Be Life , My Babies Sister #PrayForAmy"

In a follow-up post, she responded to critics wondering why the 5-year-old was allowed outside at night.

“It Should Not Be Why Is Kids Outside,” she wrote Tuesday. “Our Kids Should Have The Right To Play Without The Fear Of Being HIT With A Random Bullet.”

A man spray-painted Amy's name, "No Shoot Zone" and red-and-green hearts on the sidewalk near the McKean Avenue shooting scene Tuesday.

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun Amy Hayes' doll lays next to police shooting tags near where she was shot in West Baltimore. Amy Hayes' doll lays next to police shooting tags near where she was shot in West Baltimore. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Renold Allen, a neighbor on Mosher Street who is not related to Tyshina, said Amy often comes over to his house to watch “Frozen” and other Disney movies or play on the back porch with his 6-year-old granddaughter, Ryan Morton.

“She’s a sweet little girl, cute as a button, and smarter than me and you,” said the 67-year-old retired furniture refinisher. “She don’t even go to school yet and she can count her change already.”

“They make this house a mess,” he added fondly.

Allen’s daughter took Amy to the hospital after the shooting, which he said followed gunfire a few hours earlier Monday, about 3:30 p.m. He pointed out bullet holes in his window and a dining room wall, and produced a police report for the damaged property.

“There was a shootout earlier yesterday,” he said. “They shot my windows out.”

He blames the violence on drug dealers who plague the neighborhood. When he left his light on to keep them from dealing on his front stoop, he said, they stole the bulb.

Colin Campbell / Baltimore Sun Renold Allen shows the holes in his window and dining room wall where bullets from a shootout earlier Monday came into his house Renold Allen shows the holes in his window and dining room wall where bullets from a shootout earlier Monday came into his house (Colin Campbell / Baltimore Sun)

Colin Campbell / Baltimore Sun “They shot my windows out," Allen said. “They shot my windows out," Allen said. (Colin Campbell / Baltimore Sun)

The dealers, he said, walk down the street “like a parade” selling drugs.

“It’s like you’re going to see the Ravens,” Allen said.

Police do nothing about the dealing, he said, and the city has ignored his repeated calls to tow away a broken-down, abandoned white pickup truck where he says the dealers stash their product or sit when it rains.

Officers have told him they’ve tried, but prosecutors and judges don’t keep the dealers locked up.

“You can’t stop 14-, 15-, 16-year-old kids from selling drugs out here?” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-7LOCKUP.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6