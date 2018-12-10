Baltimore police identify 58-year-old killed in Leakin Park, 32-year-old killed in Carrollton Ridge

Police have identified two people killed in separate incidents Friday.

Albertus Nelson, 58, of the 2500 block of W. Fayette St., was found Friday just after 10:45 p.m. with gunshot wounds to his body in Leakin Park near the 4700 block of Franklintown Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Edward Calloway, 32, was found Dec. 6 in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood near the 300 block of S. Monroe St. with two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital where he died Dec. 7, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2221 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

