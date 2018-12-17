64-year-old fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore was well-liked convenience store owner and father of five

Baltimore Police continued to investigate the shooting of a 64-year-old convenience store owner outside his shop Saturday night.

Police identified Mousa Mohammad Jaber Monday. He was shot in the chest around 10:30 p.m. outside the Stop One shop in the 2900 block of Garrison Blvd.

Police spokesman Det. Jeremy Silbert said a group of individuals approached the victim outside the store when one of the suspects shot the victim in the chest.

No arrests have been made, and police have not identified a motive in the case.

Jaber’s daughter, Sausan Jaber, said Monday her family hasn’t received any information from police.

She said her father has owned the store for more than 20 years and was well-liked by his customers.

“He was pretty well known in the community. They were like a second family to him,” Sausan Jaber said. She described her father as a generous man who could not hold a grudge.

“I can’t imagine him angry now. He’s just so forgiving,” she said.

Jaber leaves behind a wife and five children, his daughter said.

“We’re getting by,” she said.

