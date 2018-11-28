Mother of 3-year-old shot in Baltimore says her son is afraid to return home

The mother of a 3-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet Tuesday said her son is afraid to return home.

“I’m very devastated that my 3-year-old had to experience this,” Francsola Rice said Wednesday morning. “He’s like ‘Oh no, ma, I don’t want to go back there. They are going to hurt my other arm.’”

Rice said she and her son, Darrell, were waiting for a cab Tuesday afternoon out on the porch of their home in the 600 block of N. Ellwood St. in East Baltimore before gunshots rang out. Rice said she heard her cellphone ringing inside the house and when she went inside to retrieve it, she heard “bop, bop, bop.”

Police said her son suffered a graze wound to his arm. Another victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the leg.

After she heard the gunshots, Rice said the injured man ran into her home and closed the door, leaving her son outside.

“My baby is screaming,” she recalled.

Rice said she recognized the man from the neighborhood but did not know him personally. Both the man and her son were taken to the hospital.

Rice said her son remains traumatized since the shooting.

“He’s very devastated. My other kids are very devastated. We never experienced nothing like this,” she said.

A Johns Hopkins Hospital spokeswoman said Wednesday afternoon that Darrell was treated and released.

Her son is the latest young victim in the city to be injured from errant gunfire.

Last week, 5-year-old Amy Hayes was injured in West Baltimore in what police described as a shootout, involving sides in a car and on foot. Amy’s is the younger half-sister of Taylor Hayes, a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot in July while riding in the back seat of a car in Southwest Baltimore.

He’s like ‘Oh no, ma, I don’t want to go back there. They are going to hurt my other arm.’ — Francsola Rice, mother of 3-year-old shot in East Baltimore

Rice said she continues to pray for her son and the other families of young children affected by gun violence in the city.

“I’m praying for the other families for the other kids this happened to. It was God that was with my 3-year-old that didn’t let the bullet go through,” she said.

Rice said the shooting is another example of how the city’s trigger-pullers have no regard for human life.

“All this violence, shooting and stuff is very senseless,” she said. “This stuff is really getting out of hand. These people really need to put these guns down.”

Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5