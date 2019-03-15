Harrison bringing two more top-level New Orleans police officials to Baltimore

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison has recruited two more top officials from the New Orleans Police Department to join him in Baltimore — including its chief of consent decree compliance.

The New Orleans Police Department announced the news Friday.

Daniel Murphy is the deputy superintendent of compliance, and leads the department’s implementation of reforms mandated by its consent decree. That deal is similar to the consent decree mandating reforms in Baltimore.

Eric Melancon, the other official coming to Baltimore, is the deputy chief of staff.

Baltimore police officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the hires.

Harrison worked at the New Orleans department for nearly three decades and as superintendent since 2014. He retired from the department to take the commissioner position in Baltimore.

The New Orleans department said in a news release Friday that both Murphy and Melancon had been offered and accepted jobs in Baltimore, but “still require approval from officials in Baltimore.”

It said Melancon will “assume the role of Chief of Staff” in Baltimore, while Murphy “will transition into a leadership position overseeing compliance” with Baltimore’s consent decree.

It said both men’s last day in New Orleans would be March 29.

New Orleans Superintendent Shaun Ferguson credited Melancon and Murphy with playing critical roles in improving the New Orleans department under its consent decree in recent years.

“While we certainly don’t want them to leave, we wish them well and thank them for all they have done,” Ferguson said.

Harrison started as Baltimore’s acting commissioner on Feb. 11, but just received final confirmation from the Baltimore City Council on Monday and was sworn in Tuesday.

In a recent interview with The Baltimore Sun, Harrison said he was eager to start shaping his command staff in the city.

“There is talent within, but it will be a combination of bringing some dynamic folks from wherever they may exist to the team, and create this collaborative team of people from within and people who will join us to reform the department,” he said.

It was not clear what the hires might mean for current officials in the Baltimore department. Neither Jim Gillis, the department’s current chief of staff, nor Michelle Wirzberger, the current chief of the department’s consent decree implementation unit, could be reached for comment.

This article will be updated.

