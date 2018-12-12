Police make two arrests in 2017 killing in West Baltimore

Baltimore police have arrested two men in connection with a killing that took place last year.

Darryl Burks Jr., 25, a medical technician whom friends called “Pee Wee,” was found shot to death in a burning vacant rowhouse in the 3000 block of Rayner Ave. in the Mosher neighborhood of West Baltimore in late November 2017.

Keith Vinson, 34, of the 300 block of Franklintown Road, was arrested by the homicide operations team Dec. 1 and charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Aaron Gadson, 28, of the 5000 block of Crenshaw Ave., was arrested by members of the warrant apprehension task team Dec. 4 and charged with first-degree murder.

Both are being held at Central Booking without bail. No lawyer was listed for either in online court records.

