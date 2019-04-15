13-year-old boy charged in teen's fatal shooting, Baltimore Police say

A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy in East Baltimore last month, a city police spokeswoman said Monday.

Police were called around 11:28 p.m. March 28 to the 1400 block of Montpelier St. in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood, where they found Lamont Green suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he later died.

Police spokeswoman Det. Chakia Fennoy did not immediately have additional details on the 13-year-old’s charges, nor on a motive in the case.

Typically, teens 14 and older who are charged with murder are automatically entered into the adult system, where their cases are publicly available and they can face up to life sentences. Those younger than 14 are shielded from the public because they are charged in the juvenile system. If convicted in the juvenile system, teens can be held until the age of 21. But prosecutors can also ask to waive juvenile jurisdiction to adult court if the crime is punishable by life imprisonment.

Murder cases involving a 13-year-old defendants are rare but not unheard of in Maryland. Brian Wonsom was charged at age 13 in the 2010 death of a teacher at the Cheltenham Youth Facility in Prince George's County. Wonsom was charged as a juvenile, but prosecutors argued that he should be tried as an adult, saying that they wanted to prevent him from being released from custody at the age of 21.

Wonsom later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree rape and was sentenced to 85 years.

An attorney with the public defender’s office declined to comment on the latest case. Calls to the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office and the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services were not immediately returned Monday.

According to Green’s obituary, he was a student at the Academy for College and Career Exploration in Hampden, and he wanted to join the U.S. Army after graduating. He enjoyed basketball, football, and eating crabs, his family said.

Green had five brothers and six step-siblings. The obituary described Green as the “family agitator” who could “get under your skin,” but then “turn right around and make your face light up with the biggest smile.”

His funeral service was held earlier this month.

