Baltimore police: Young girl shot by accident inside home in Pimlico neighborhood, is in stable condition

A 4- or 5-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso in what Baltimore police say was an “accidental” shooting Wednesday in a neighborhood near Pimlico Race Course.

Police spokeswoman Det. Nicole Monroe said officers responded to a shooting on the 3300 block of Menlo Drive around 6:22 p.m.

Monroe described the scene as “frantic” after officers found the girl, who lives at the home, shot in the torso.

The spokeswoman said the shooting “appears to be accidental,” but did not have details as to whether the girl accidentally shot herself or whether the gunshot was caused by another family member.

Monroe added that the shooting happened inside the home, but did not have details as to who else was inside the house at the time.

“We do know it was an accident. We just don’t know how that accident transpired,” she said.

The girl was responsive at the scene, Monroe said, and she was taken to a local hospital where she was in stable condition Wednesday night.

The incident took place near the racetrack in what others described as a quiet residential neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore. Children could be seen walking on the sidewalks past single-family homes in the surrounding neighborhoods while police interviewed witnesses nearby.

Baltimore City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, who was at the scene, described it as a “great” and “quiet” neighborhood that rarely has incidents like Wednesday’s.

“It’s just a great, stable neighborhood,” Schleifer said. “The neighborhood is just one big family.”

“There are neighbors and others who are crying up the block and who are just emotional, as we all are,” he added. “Especially when a child gets shot, obviously in an accidental situation, there’s still a child in the hospital fighting to recover, so it’s scary for all of us.”

