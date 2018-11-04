Woman killed in Penn North in first homicide of Ceasefire weekend

A woman was found shot to death in Penn North early Sunday, Baltimore's first homicide since the city's fourth Ceasefire weekend of 2018 was declared Friday.

A gunshot detection system alerted police to a shooting near the 2400 block of Druid Hill Ave. about 5:35 a.m. Sunday. Officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds nearby in the 2400 block of Francis St.

She died at the scene. Police have not identified her.

Baltimore Ceasefire, a grassroots organization with the slogan, “Nobody kill anybody,” has called for a vigil at the scene of the shooting at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“We will pour love and light into the space to honor her life,” the group tweeted. “She matters.”

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact detectives by calling 410-396-2100 or texting 443-902-4824. Anonymous tips can be shared with the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

It was not the first shooting of the Ceasefire weekend — police said a 62-year-old man was shot in the shoulder in East Baltimore, the 2200 block of Kirk Ave., just after midnight Friday. The man was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance