Virginia man arrested at BWI on weapons charge after unloaded gun found in carry-on, TSA says

A man from Reston, Va., was arrested at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on Friday after he was caught at a security checkpoint with a handgun in his carry-on bag, the Transportation Security Administration announced Sunday.

A TSA officer saw the 9 mm handgun in an X-ray machine at one of the airport’s security checkpoints, the TSA said Sunday in a statement. The gun was not loaded.

The officer contacted Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who confiscated the gun and arrested the man on a state weapons charge.

According to the TSA, it was the 11th handgun caught by officers at BWI so far this year. TSA caught 22 guns at BWI checkpoints last year.

