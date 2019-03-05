Baltimore County police looking for man who broke into Dundalk nail salon

Baltimore County police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a Dundalk nail salon last week.

Police say the man broke in through a back door at Sun Nails & Spa in the Logan Village Shopping Center in the 3400 block of Dundalk Ave., just before midnight Feb. 26. He was captured on surveillance footage walking into the store with a woman, whose face police said was not caught on camera. The man stole merchandise and left.

Anyone who might have information on this crime or these criminals is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

