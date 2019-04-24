Maryland man convicted of 2nd-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter in death of man who dug bunker under home

A jury has convicted a wealthy stock trader of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the fire death of a man who was helping him secretly dig tunnels for an underground nuclear bunker beneath his Maryland home.

Jurors deliberated for roughly 12 hours before returning their verdict late Wednesday in the case of 27-year-old stock trader Daniel Beckwitt.

Beckwitt had been charged with both offenses in the September 2017 death of 21-year-old Askia Khafra. Beckwitt did not testify at his trial, which lasted nearly two weeks.

The fire erupted as Khafra was digging tunnels under Beckwitt's Bethesda home, which was littered with piles of garbage.

A prosecutor accused Beckwitt of recklessly endangering Khafra's life and sacrificing safety for secrecy. Defense attorney Robert Bonsib told jurors the fire was an accident, not a crime.

