Maryland State Police arrest suspected gang member on drug, weapons charges

Maryland State Police arrested a Baltimore man suspected of supplying heroin and cocaine to other drug dealers in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County on Thursday, according to police.

Andre Duane Davis, 29, was arrested on drug dealing and weapons charges as part of an effort by Maryland State Police to crack down on inter-jurisdictional criminal activity, according to state police.

Maryland State Police, Anne Arundel County Police and Homeland Security Investigations served a warrant Thursday in the 4500 block of Pennington Ave. in Curtis Bay, where they found heroin, crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, prescription opioids and two handguns, according to state police.

Davis was arrested at the scene and taken to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack before he was transported to the Baltimore Police Department’s Southern District awaiting a transfer to central booking.

He was charged with distribution of controlled dangerous substances, possession of controlled dangerous substances and weapons violations, according to police.

Davis is suspected to be a member of the Bloods gang, police said.

His case was not listed in online court records Thursday night, and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.

