Baltimore archbishop urges fellow church leaders to show they've heard demands to act on sex abuse crisis

The head of a conference of U.S. Catholic bishops says they will discuss at their Baltimore meeting a sex abuse crisis that has reached the highest levels of the American church, but he wouldn’t commit Tuesday to any action — such as resolution to express support for any proposed reforms.

Fellow dioceasean leaders, including Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, urged Cardinal Daniel DiNardo to go beyond scheduling a discussion of the crisis by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

In the weeks leading up to the three-day meeting, the body had been expected to talk about the crisis and vote on whether to approve reforms. But DiNardo, the conference’s president, shocked attendees Monday morning by announcing that no votes would be taken, following last-minute instructions from the Vatican.

He said the Holy See wanted the Americans to refrain from action at this time because Pope Francis has called the leaders of national Catholic bishops’ groups from around the world to a meeting in Rome in February to address the problem.

As a result, DiNardo announced a revised agenda Tuesday morning for the remainder of this week’s meeting. It included a an hour and a half Tuesday afternoon for discussions of three proposals for dealing with the problem.

Several bishops, including Lori, then rose to express concern that this might mean the group would fail to display the kind of resolve to take action that many Catholics expect. Lori and two other bishops asked if DiNardo would allow a cohesive show of support for actions on the matter.

“Hearing from our people, listening to our people as we’ve been trying to do, I think there really is a groundswell — at least a sense — that action [should] be taken by the whole body … I’m wondering if, in light of that, even if we don’t have a formal vote, is it possible that we do something that would indicate the sense of the house as we go forward?” Lori said.

DiNardo did not commit to a vote, even on a resolution. He said he would listen carefully to the group discussion later in the day and communicate what he hears to Pope Francis at the February meeting.

The proposals include a recommendation for the creation of an independent third-party reporting system for the faithful to use in filing complaints regarding sex abuse by bishops and the creation of a code of conduct specifically for bishops.

A flood of bad news for the church began in June, when Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the powerful former Archbishop of Washington, D.C., resigned his position amid charges he molested an altar boy decades before and sexually abused seminarians; a Pennsylvania grand jury report that revealed more than 300 “predator priests” had sexually abused more than 1,000 children over a 70-year span, and the resignation of Archbishop Donald Wuerl of Washington over allegations he had mishandled the cases of several abusive priests while serving as bishop of Pittsburgh.

The cases brought attention to the fact that a charter to protect children from sex abuse by clergy, which the bishops passed in 2002, covered priests and deacons but exempted bishops.

Francesco Cesareo, the head of the bishops’ National Review Board, an independent lay advisory panel, gave a report Tuesday that urged expanding the scope of the 2002 charter to include bishops.

He also called for every diocese in the country to publish complete lists of clergy who have been “credibly accused” of sex abuse.

Cesareo also mentioned the case of Robert Morneau, a retired auxiliary bishop of Green Bay, Wisconsin, who withdrew in September from public ministry after acknowledging his failure to report a priest’s sexual abuse of a minor 40 years earlier, a decision that allowed the priest to assault other youths.

Cesareo appeared to ask some of his listeners to consider following Morneau’s example.

“A canonical preoceeding did not force him to withdraw,” Cesareo said. “He did so out of conscience. That’s the kind of action some of you must take” in order to help the church “restore trust.”

