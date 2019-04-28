Full coverage: Mayor Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' books, UMMS board deals
Gunman opens fire on West Baltimore cookout killing 1, injuring 6 others, police say

Seven people were shot, leaving at least one dead, in West Baltimore Sunday evening, a Baltimore police spokeswoman confirmed.

Officers established a crime scene around the 2500 block of Edmondson Ave. in the city’s Western District shortly after 5 p.m.

Officials said a so-far-unidentified gunman opened fire — shooting indiscriminately -- at a cookout at the intersection of Edmondson and Whitmore avenues.

One person was found dead near Perkins Square Baptist Church. The remaining six victims — men and women — were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The victims’ conditions were not immediately known.

This story will be updated.

