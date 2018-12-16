64-year-old man shot multiple times, becomes city's 298th homicide victim of 2018

A 64-year-old man was fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday night, making him the 298th homicide victim of 2018 in a city that has had more than 300 homicides each of the last three years.

Police officers found the wounded man in the 2900 block of Garrison Blvd., a few blocks from Lake Ashburton, at 10:34 p.m. He had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Baltimore had fewer than 200 homicides in 2011, and fewer than 300 homicides a year through 2014. But in 2015, the year of Freddie Gray’s death and the ensuing unrest, homicides surged to 342. In 2016, the total remained above 300. Last year, amid declining city population, the 342 killings represented the highest number of killings per capita.