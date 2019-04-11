Three dead in two late-night shooting incidents Wednesday in Baltimore

Two men and one woman died Wednesday night in separate shooting incidents in Baltimore City.

At about 10:41 p.m., Eastern District patrol officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of N. Chester St. in Broadway East to investigate a reported shooting.

They discovered three shooting victims. A 21 year-old female and a unidentified male died as a result of their injuries. A 19-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Eight minutes earlier, at about 10:33 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Bentalou St. in Millhill to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. A medic was summoned and transported the victim to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel.



Homicide detectives responded to both locations and assumed control of the investigation.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 866-7LOCKUP.

Text tips to 443-902-4824.

