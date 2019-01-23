Men from Harford County and New York charged with attempted burglary on University of Maryland College Park campus

University of Maryland police have charged two students — one from Harford County and another from New York — in connection with an attempted robbery Friday on the College Park campus.

Nicholas Michael Stehman, 20, of Forest Hill and Luke William Charla, 20, of Larchmont, N.Y., are both charged with fourth-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property, according to court records.

Police said the alleged burglary was reported Friday at 11:38 p.m. after a resident at Fraternity Row No. 1 heard a noise and allegedly found a man — who police say they believe was Charla — attempting to climb into the building through a window.

Police said the man allegedly left when the resident yelled, and was seen with another man running toward a red PT Cruiser. Both men allegedly got into the car and were seen leaving north on Baltimore Avenue toward Campus Drive, police said.

Police traced the car and found Charla and Stehman, who were arrested and charged.

Charla and Stehman did not return messages requesting comment Wednesday. Court records did not list an attorney as representing either of the men.

Both men are students at the University of Maryland, a representative of the school confirmed Wednesday.

