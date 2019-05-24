ATF Baltimore arrests alleged member of Cherry Hill drug gang after searching for two years

After searching for two years, U.S. marshals arrested a man connected to a murder he allegedly committed as a member of a Cherry Hill drug gang.

The Baltimore field division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Travis Eugene Alewine, who also goes by the name “Sticks,” was taken into custody “without incident” Thursday.

Alewine is charged with multiple crimes for his role in what the ATF describes as a “violent drug distribution conspiracy” known as the Hillside Enterprise. The operation ran for 14 years in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, the ATF said. An indictment said Alewine was involved with a single murder as well as attempted murders and aggravated assaults.

There are 20 other men mentioned in the indictment. Nearly all of them have pleaded guilty to various federal charges, the ATF said.

The ATF is still offering a $10,000 reward for the last fugitive related to the case: Deaven Raeshawn Cherry.

Cherry, or “Gotti,” should be considered “armed and dangerous,” the ATF said. Authorities believe he is still in Baltimore or in the surrounding counties. The indictment alleges that Cherry is responsible for two murders and several attempted murders and aggravated assaults.

“We want to see the communities in Baltimore thrive and become safer, and we need the public’s help to do so,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Rob Cekada said in a statement. “The defendants in this case committed extremely violent crimes, and one is still out there.”

Cekada said he hopes a new rewards program rolled out by the city earlier this week will help lead to the arrest of Cherry.

The two men face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Anyone with information should contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS or ATFtips@atf.gov.

moxenden@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mack_oxenden