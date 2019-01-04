Acquitted of murdering her husband, Laurel woman charged with attempting to influence witnesses in the case

Less than two months after being acquitted of first-degree murder, a Prince George’s County woman is headed back to court next week on charges of attempting to influence witnesses to the death of her estranged husband, former FBI investigator Scott Horn.

Anne Reed Allen, 62, was acquitted Nov. 20 of all charges stemming from her husband’s killing on March 16, 2017. But on the day of her acquittal, police filed new charges against her — two felony counts of attempting to influence state witnesses and one count of obstruction of justice, according to state’s attorney spokeswoman Denise Roberts.

Police allege Allen tried to impede Kelly Horn and Scott Riley Horn — her adult children with the victim — from testifying for the state during the November trial.

Allen could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. No attorney is listed for her in court records.

The charges are the latest twist in a bizarre case surrounding Horn’s death. The former FBI investigator was found shot and beaten to death beneath a tarp and wood pile behind the couple’s home in Laurel.

Allen and Horn had a history of domestic violence involving numerous protective orders and criminal charges. The couple was in the process of divorcing at the time of Horn’s death, according to court records.

Allen’s attorney in the murder trial, Andrew Jezic, maintained his client’s innocence and said Horn was unpopular among neighbors and known to carry large sums of cash on his person.

The trial spanned three weeks and centered largely on circumstantial evidence, according to counsel for both the prosecution and defense.

While Allen was still awaiting trial, police allege she reached out to a woman, Julie Dakes, through a phone call Sept. 7 and asked her to relay messages to her children while they were listed as witnesses for the state.

Allen told Dakes “the kids have to be persuaded” and “it’s important for them not to participate and tell them that they don’t want to participate,” court documents state. Allen also allegedly told Dakes to relay to her children that they could “drop the case,” documents state.

If convicted, Allen faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge of influencing witnesses and another five years and a $10,000 fine for the obstruction charge.

Double jeopardy does apply in Allen’s case, meaning she cannot be charged a second time with killing Horn, Roberts said.

The trial is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at the Prince George’s District Courthouse in Marlboro.

Another individual, Jason Allen Byrd of Westminster, was arrested in July 2017 in connection with Horn’s death. Charges against Byrd were later dropped due to insufficient evidence, the Sun reported at the time.

The investigation into Horn’s death is ongoing.

